Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VTA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,155. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

