inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

