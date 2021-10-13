International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

