InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

