InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,860.71

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,860.71 ($63.51) and traded as high as GBX 4,937 ($64.50). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,882 ($63.78), with a volume of 319,791 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,677.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,860.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,102.50.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.