Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00.

ICE stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

