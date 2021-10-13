Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 1,000,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

