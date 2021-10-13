Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Blade Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $315,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BLDE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 5,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

