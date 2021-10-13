Intellectus Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

NEM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 409,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,412. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock worth $1,177,877. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.