Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 635 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. 263,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

