Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,230,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,748. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

