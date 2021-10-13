Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 2,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

