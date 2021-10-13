Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,163. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

