Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 52.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ITGR opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

