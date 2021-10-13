Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.12

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £165.73 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.36.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.