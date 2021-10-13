Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,395 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $331,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

