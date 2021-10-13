Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SYPR opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

