Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $93,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

