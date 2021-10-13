Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,562. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $47,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

