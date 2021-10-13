Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $2,953,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.