Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

ANET stock opened at $374.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

