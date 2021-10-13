Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,040.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Travis Bjarne Tweit acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,195.84.

WCP traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,983. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.83.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.