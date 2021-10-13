Insider Buying: Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

LON:INS opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Wednesday. Instem plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

