Insider Buying: Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).
LON:INS opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Wednesday. Instem plc has a 1-year low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13.
About Instem
