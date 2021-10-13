Insider Buying: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,337 ($30.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,485.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,403.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,433.08 ($70.98).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

