Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CARR remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,289. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
