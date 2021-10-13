Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,289. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

