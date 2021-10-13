Inscription Capital LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 117.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 195,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

