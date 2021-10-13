Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average is $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

