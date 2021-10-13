Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,417. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

