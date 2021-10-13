Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,478 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,996. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

