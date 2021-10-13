Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

