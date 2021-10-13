Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,462 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 228,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,308. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

