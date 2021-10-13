Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.24 million, a PE ratio of -347.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.