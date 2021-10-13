InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INMD. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. 2,027,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,846,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

