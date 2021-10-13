Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Illumina reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $404.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.40. Illumina has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

