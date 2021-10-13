IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12.
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.
