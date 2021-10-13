IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 90,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of -1.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,728 shares of company stock valued at $330,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

