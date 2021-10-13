ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.18

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 9115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

