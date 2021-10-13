Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Up 46.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $13,607.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8,081.30 or 0.14682622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,805.49 or 0.99574047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.32 or 0.06226966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.