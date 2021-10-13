i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

