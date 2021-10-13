Hyper Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $442.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $76,335.11 and approximately $442.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00118308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,943.61 or 0.99770182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.45 or 0.06236491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

