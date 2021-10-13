Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 5.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 6,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 626,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

A number of analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -240.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

