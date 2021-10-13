Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,590,432 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

