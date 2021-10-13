Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

HBM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 1,230,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

