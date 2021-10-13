Hubbell (HUBB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB):

10/7/2021 – Hubbell is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.21 and a 12-month high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

