Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.60% of Huazhu Group worth $104,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

HTHT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 176.14 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.