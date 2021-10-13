HSBC Lowers S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to Hold

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $10.00 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

