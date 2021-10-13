Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HOTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
