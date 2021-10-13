Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Hot Mama's Foods alerts:

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc engages in manufacturing spicy artisanal gourmet condiments. Its products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company was founded by Matthew Morse in 1984 and is headquartered in Orillia, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.