Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.27. Holley shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

