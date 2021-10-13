Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

