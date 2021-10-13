Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $330.11 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $330.11 million and approximately $58.45 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,115,323 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

